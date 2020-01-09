Discwoman launches podcast series, DiscUS

“The more we make here the more time we can dedicate to sustaining Discwoman and talking shit about the music industry!”

New York-based DJ collective Discwoman has launched a new Patreon podcast series, DiscUs, to “discuss music, politics, food, techno and anything we feel like tbh” with their peers and colleagues.



The first episode finds Discwoman co-founder Frankie Decaiza Hutchinson discussing love, veganism and partying with FACT fav Juliana Huxtable.

Since launching in 2014 as a two-day festival at Brooklyn’s Bossa Nova Civic Club, Discwoman now represents 16 DJs worldwide, produces and curates events and publishes a regular mix series.

DiscUs is currently accepting memberships via Patreon at three tier levels. Head here to sign up and revisit Huxtable’s recent FACT mix below.

