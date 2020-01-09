Stream Ash Koosha’s new album BLUUD

With a download coming later this year.

Ash Koosha has compiled 41 minutes worth of original AI-influenced panoramic sound into a new album stream titled BLUUD, colloquially described by the artist via Twitter as feeling like “Netflix and Doogh.”

It feels like Netflix and Doogh https://t.co/6zY8c7zFPe — Ash Koosha (@AshKoosha) January 9, 2020

The release comes shortly after two recent Bandcamp albums, 2025 and COMMA, and a 2019 spent further developing their AI pop star YONA alongside designer Isabella Winthrop via the Auxuman imprint.

BLUUD is out now. See the artwork by Winthrop and tracklist below.

Tracklist:

01. ‘Bluud’

02. ‘Dive’

03. ‘Charts’

04. ‘iLLy’

05. ‘Kneel’

06. ‘Robot Kareem’

07. ‘The Egg Sea’

08. ‘MangaTune’

09. ‘MadMan’

10. ‘Kooshye’

11. ‘Yawn’

12. ‘Atom Atom’

13. ‘A Cell’

14. Anti’

15. ‘Detach’

