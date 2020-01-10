News I By I 10.01.20

FAKA’s Desire Marea announces debut solo album, Desire

Desire Marea

Photo by: Jamal Nxedlana

Watch the dreamy visuals for the album’s first single, ‘You Think I’m Horny’.

Desire Marea, best known as one half of South African performance art duo FAKA, has released their debut album, Desire.

Featuring contributions from South African artists Sanele Ngubane, Pasja Sneijder, Nonku Phiri, Hlasko, Simon Wolfson, Gabriel Wolfson, and Gyre, the project is described as “an intricate inquiry into various themes including loss, displacement, and the terrifying manifestations of love in the contemporary world.”

The album follows two EPs from Desire Marea made alongside Fela Gucci as FAKA, Bottoms Revenge and Amaqhawe. The duo have also collaborated with American fashion brand Telfar on two compositions staged at the Serpentine Pavilion in London and at New York Fashion Week, before going on to soundtrack Versace’s S/S Menswear fashion show last year.

Desire is out now, via Izimakade Records. Listen to the whole thing below and check out the cover art, shot by the queer visual activist Sir Zanele Muholi.

