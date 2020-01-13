DJ Stingray, Turtle Bugg and Jasmine Infiniti to play Dweller Festival 2020

The New York festival celebrating black electronic artists is back for round two.

DJ Stingray, Turtle Bugg and Jasmine Infiniti are just some of the artists confirmed for the 2020 edition of Dweller festival, which takes place from February 6 – 9.

Spread over five days at four different venues across New York, including Bossa Nova Civic Club, Nowadays and a secret location, the festival is a celebration of black electronic artists, including FACT favorites Akua, Bearcat, DJ Assault, Kush Jones, Swisha, Speaker Music and many more.

The name Dweller refers to Drexciya’s Journey Of The Deep Sea Dweller compilation series, as well as the legendary electro group’s afrofuturist mythology. For its second edition, Dweller has collaborated with artist and art director Hassan Rahim.

For more information, check out the Dweller Festival Facebook event here. Re-visit Jasmine Infiniti’s killer FACT mix below.

