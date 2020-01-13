Sofia Kourtesis returns to Studio Barnhus with new EP, Sarita Colonia

Listen to the earworm of a title track now.
Berlin-based, Peruvian producer and DJ Sofia Kourtesis is back on Stockholm’s Studio Barnhus with a new EP, Sarita Colonia.
Following on from her self-titled, debut EP from last year, Sarita Colonia features four new “forward-thinking dance tracks chock-full of intricate rhythms and next-level audio wizardry”.
Sarita Colonia arrives on February 14, via Studio Barnhus. Check out the cover art and tracklist below.
Tracklist:
01. ‘Sarita Colonia’
02. ‘Hollywood’
03. ‘Moninga’
04. ‘Akariku’
