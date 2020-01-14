She will premiere the album during an audiovisual performance at this year’s edition of CTM.

Australian born, Berlin-based artist Jasmine Guffond debuts on Editions Mego with a new album, Microphone Permission.

As the title suggests, the album draws from Guffond’s research into online surveillance and features source material from a variety of projects the artist has been involved with over the last two years.

These include commissions to sonify meta-data from Twitter in real time, as well as data gathered from the city of Melbourne, a site specific installation at the Linachtalsperre dam exploring the harmonic frequencies of electric currents and a dance performance predicting what a dead forest might sound like in the future.

Guffond has released projects with Sonic Pieces and Karl Records and has recently collaborated with Shu Lea Cheang for her installation at the Taiwanese Pavilion at the Venice Biennale and with Zorka Wollny for the Chicago Architecture Biennial.

Microphone Permission arrives on March 6 and is available to pre-order now. Check out the cover art and tracklist below.

Tracklist:

01. ‘Forever Listening’

02. ‘Dotcompound’

03. ‘Default Cultures’

04. ‘An Utterly Dark Spot’

Read next: Sonic Futures – How Technology is Guiding Electronic Music