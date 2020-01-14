News I By I 14.01.20

Juba profiles women DJs in Lagos, Nigeria for new documentary Assurance

Assurance title screen

Featuring interviews with DJ Ayizan, DJ Yin and Sensei Lo.

British-Nigerian DJ and Boko! Boko! collective member Juba has directed a new documentary about women DJs working and performing in Lagos, Nigeria.

As the Berlin-based artist explains in the documentary’s introduction: “I’ve become pretty well versed in the discussions around women and DJing in the UK and Germany, so I was interested in exploring the topic in other parts of the world, too.”

Juba interviews London transplant DJ Ayizan, singer and disc jockey DJ Yin and DJ, producer and nurse Sensei Lo as she explores questions such as “Why is it still uncommon to see women behind the decks?” and “How do assumptions about female DJs impact their careers and other aspects of their lives?”

The documentary features music from DJ Yin and a collaboration between Sensei Lo and D3an as well as tracks from Zinny X, Tinuke, Gafacci, Freak De L’Afrique, AFROLEKTRA, Jowaa and more.

Watch it in full via publishers 4:3 below.

Assurance will be shown during Berlin’s CTM Festival on January 30. See more information about the screening here.

Read next: For Club Use Only: Best of 2019

Tags:

More from News

Latest Stories

Latest

Share Tweet
+

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

The Vinyl Factory Group, trading as: The Vinyl Factory, Vinyl Factory Manufacturing, Phonica Records, FACT Magazine, FACT TV, Spaces Magazine, Vinyl Space, and The Store X, uses cookies and similar technologies to give you a better experience, enabling things like:

- basic site functions
- ensuring secure, safe transactions
- secure account login
- remembering account, browser, and regional preferences
- remembering privacy and security settings
- analyzing site traffic and usage
- personalized search, content, and recommendations
- helping us understand the audience
- showing relevant, targeted ads on and off our web properties

Detailed information can be found on our Privacy Policy page.

Privacy Policy

Required
You read and agreed to our Privacy Policy.

Required Cookies & Technologies

Some of the technologies we use are necessary for critical functions like security and site integrity, account authentication, security and privacy preferences, internal site usage and maintenance data, and to make the site work correctly for browsing and transactions.

Cookies Used

Required
gdpr, woocommerce_cart_hash, woocommerce_items_in_cart, _wp_wocommerce_session, sucuri_cloudproxy_uuid_*

Site Customisation

Cookies and similar technologies are used to improve your experience, to do things like:

- remember your login, general, and regional preferences
- personalize content, search, recommendations, and offers

Without these technologies, things like personalised recommendations, your account preferences, or localisation may not work correctly.

Cookies Used

wp-settings-*

Personalised Advertising

These technologies are used for things like:

- personalised ads
- to limit how many times you see an ad
- to understand usage via Google Analytics
- to understand how you got to our web properties
- to ensure that we understand the audience and can provide relevant ads

We do this with social media, marketing, and analytics partners (who may have their own information they’ve collected). Saying no will not stop you from seeing our ads, but it may make them less relevant or more repetitive.

Cookies Used

_ga, _gid, gat,_gads,_fbp