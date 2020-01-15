News I by I 15.01.20

Channel Tres chronicles his journey thus far in new mini-documentary

Soundtracked by his 2019 song ‘Raw Power’.

What is raw power? It’s a question that Channel Tres attempts to answer in a new mini-documentary chronicling his journey as an artist thus far.

The three-minute clip, shot and edited by Anthony Sylvester, is a flashing montage of live shows and pre-performance rituals. Above the doc’s soundtrack, his 2019 song ‘Raw Power’, Channel muses on the sacrifices and obstacles he’s faced: “You have to work on your body, you have to work on your mental toughness, you have to develop thicker skin”, he says, “because people say a lot of shit to you.”

The Godmode signee looks to further the momentum of his big 2019, of which highlights included his sophomore EP, Black Moses, and supporting Vince Staples, Childish Gambino and Toro y Moi on tour on top of his own solo stint. Already in 2020, his music has featured in two Apple commercials and he’s been tapped for his Coachella debut in April.

So what is raw power, exactly? According to Channel, it’s a few things: it’s will, heart, the burn. Get into the video above, and also watch his recent Against the Clock below.

Read next: Channel Tres’ blend of G-Funk and minimal house is the rap risk we’ve been waiting for

