Ron Morelli soundtracks Undercover at Paris Men’s Fashion Week

L.I.E.S. Records mainstays Ron Morelli and Krikor Kouchian provided the score for Jun Takahashi’s Undercover show at Paris Men’s Fashion Week.
Taking inspiration from Akira Kurosawa’s 1957 classic Throne Of Blood, Fallen Man took the form of three sections of choreography courtesy of Damien Jalet and Aimilios Arapoglou. Check out a clip below.
To watch the entire livestream of the show, head over to the Undercover website.
