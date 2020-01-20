Kano takes us behind the scenes of Hoodies All Summer in new documentary

Come for the footage of Kano in the studio, stay for D Double E dancing in Gucci loafers.

Kano takes us behind the scenes of his exceptional album Hoodies All Summer in a new documentary.

Documenting the process behind the genre-spanning album, the documentary provides some unique insights into Kano’s musical references, his place within the grime scene and the everyday struggles he wants to represent in his music. It also features D Double E dancing in a pair of Gucci loafers he calls “the convertibles”. Watch the video to find out why.

Hoodies All Summer is out now.

