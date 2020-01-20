News I by I 20.01.20

KhalilH2OP return to Posh Isolation with new album, Seid

Seid will premiere at CTM festival as an A/V installation at Berlin’s centre for spatial sound, MONOM.

KhalilH2OP, the experimental pop group made up of Copenhagen artists Yen Towers, NikkiH2OP and Minais B, is back on Posh Isolation with a new album.

Seid, which takes its name from a form of shamanic sorcery practised during the Late Scandinavian Iron Age, will be presented for the first time at CTM Festival as an audiovisual installation at MONOM. Recordings of voices, synths, flutes and acoustic guitars from KhalilH2OP will move around the 4D sound studio’s 16 columns, accompanied by projected visuals from performer Paolo Gile, photographer Frederik Barfod and artist Veronika Vidø.

Seid arrives on January 24, with the accompanying A/V installation running from January 25 to February 2. Tickets are available now. Check out the album artwork and tracklist below.

Tracklist:

01. ‘Carp23.5’
02. ‘Altered New’
03. ‘Sky Silky’
04. ‘Galdr 2100 I’
05. ‘Jenna’
06. ‘Thuggish’
07. ‘Boy U’
08. ‘Galdr 2100 II’
09. ‘Stray’
10. ‘Sectioned’
11. ‘Viscose New’
12. ‘Galdr 2100 III’
13. ‘Wetnotes’

Watch next: Drew McDowall at MONOM on the 4DSOUND sound system

Tags:

Share this story

Related Stories

More from News

Latest Stories

Latest

Share Tweet
+

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

The Vinyl Factory Group, trading as: The Vinyl Factory, Vinyl Factory Manufacturing, Phonica Records, FACT Magazine, FACT TV, Spaces Magazine, Vinyl Space, and The Store X, uses cookies and similar technologies to give you a better experience, enabling things like:

- basic site functions
- ensuring secure, safe transactions
- secure account login
- remembering account, browser, and regional preferences
- remembering privacy and security settings
- analyzing site traffic and usage
- personalized search, content, and recommendations
- helping us understand the audience
- showing relevant, targeted ads on and off our web properties

Detailed information can be found on our Privacy Policy page.

Privacy Policy

Required
You read and agreed to our Privacy Policy.

Required Cookies & Technologies

Some of the technologies we use are necessary for critical functions like security and site integrity, account authentication, security and privacy preferences, internal site usage and maintenance data, and to make the site work correctly for browsing and transactions.

Cookies Used

Required
gdpr, woocommerce_cart_hash, woocommerce_items_in_cart, _wp_wocommerce_session, sucuri_cloudproxy_uuid_*

Site Customisation

Cookies and similar technologies are used to improve your experience, to do things like:

- remember your login, general, and regional preferences
- personalize content, search, recommendations, and offers

Without these technologies, things like personalised recommendations, your account preferences, or localisation may not work correctly.

Cookies Used

wp-settings-*

Personalised Advertising

These technologies are used for things like:

- personalised ads
- to limit how many times you see an ad
- to understand usage via Google Analytics
- to understand how you got to our web properties
- to ensure that we understand the audience and can provide relevant ads

We do this with social media, marketing, and analytics partners (who may have their own information they’ve collected). Saying no will not stop you from seeing our ads, but it may make them less relevant or more repetitive.

Cookies Used

_ga, _gid, gat,_gads,_fbp