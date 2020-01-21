A DJ Screw bio-series, All Screwed Up, is coming soon

Watch the trailer from IYO Visuals above.

Texan chopped and screwed originator Robert Earl Davis Jr., aka DJ Screw, is the subject of a new biographical television series titled All Screwed Up.

The show will be directed by Houston-based producer and engineer Isaac “Chill” Yowman, who also co-wrote the series alongside writer Shannan Johnson. Rosha Washington is set to star as the iconic producer.

As IYO Visuals writes, “After discovering his signature sound in the early ’90s, Robert’s popularity landed him in the middle of police harassment and a violent local beef. This dispute between two sides of America’s fourth largest city would go on to cause one of the most infamous divides in the South’s urban culture.”

A release date has yet to be announced.

In recent years, Houston-based Halcyon Veil head Rabit has been keeping DJ Screw’s stylistic legacy alive. Read about one of their latest albums, and watch an archival Rabit video, below.

Read next: Rabit releases mixtape of chopped and screwed edits, CRY ALONE DIE ALONE