Watch a Brakhagey video for Hilary Woods’ ‘Tongues of Wild Boar’ from new album Birthmarks

Originally posted by The Vinyl Factory

Inspired by the work of Francis Bacon and American photographer Francesca Woodman.

Irish musician and visual artist Hilary Woods is releasing a new album, titled Birthmarks, this March via Sacred Bones.

Birthmarks was recorded between Galway and Oslo in the winter of 2019, whilst Woods was heavily pregnant, and explores ideas of selfhood and inner transmutation.

Working with Norwegian experimental noise producer and filmmaker Lasse Marhaug, Woods draws on noise processing techniques, and incorporates hushed vocals, cello saxophone, and field recordings.

Birthmarks takes inspiration from the drawings of English artist Francis Bacon, the images of American photographer Francesca Woodman, the films of French writer and multimedia artist Chris Marker, and post-war Japanese and wet-plate photography.

Opening track ‘Tongues of Wild Boar’ navigates “emotionally charged states of discomfort and becoming, it is a song deeply lodged in the body that yearns to surface for air and escape its own shadow”, says Woods.

Birthmarks follows her 2018 debut LP, Colt, also released via Sacred Bones.

Head here for more info in advance of its 13th March release, check out the artwork and tracklist below.

Tracklist:

01. ‘Tongues of Wild Boar’

02. ‘Orange Tree’

03. ‘Through the Dark, Love’

04. ‘Lay Bare’

05. ‘Mud and Stones’

06. ‘The Mouth’

07. ‘Cleansing Ritual’

08. ‘There Is No Moon’

