From her forthcoming album Loom on Houndstooth.

Experimental producer and vocalist Katie Gately has shared a new visual for the aptly-titled ‘Waltz’ ahead of her forthcoming album Loom.

The video stars Gately in capering conversation with dancer and actress Bobbi Jene Smith with the whole Neo-Gothic mini-film directed by Samantha Shay.

Back in November, Gately announced the album, her second for Houndstooth, describing it as a sonic elegy to her mother who passed away in 2018.

The announcement was accompanied by another charged visual for the epic track ‘Bracer’ made by Brian Cantrell.

Loom arrives February 14 and is available for pre-order here.