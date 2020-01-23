FACT to relaunch print magazine in 2020

We are excited to announce that FACT will re-launch a print magazine in 2020.

Distributed globally, the large format bi-annual publication will focus on the intersection between electronic music and audio-visual art, championing both established pioneers and new talent from around the world.

Led by FACT’s founding editor Sean Bidder, the new print magazine will celebrate the written word and original photography, commissioning a global community of writers, image makers and artists to create strikingly realized long form content.

The print title will complement FACT online, an audio-visual channel premiering original long and short form films, photography and music, created by our network of collaborators and produced by our in-house studios.

The FACT mix series will continue to highlight the most vital DJs and producers, while our ongoing focus on technology will illuminate the creative processes of our favourite artists and emerging methods of music-making and A/V experiences.

FACT will also present a series of immersive exhibitions at 180 The Strand, London, including the first large scale show in the UK by Ryoji Ikeda, which is set to open at the start of October.



As we head into FACT’s next decade, we’re looking for talented filmmakers, writers, photographers and audio-visual artists from around the globe to collaborate with and commission works from. If you’d like to be involved, email us at contact@factmag.com.