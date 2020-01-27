Take a breath with Bella Boo’s meditative ‘Stars’ video

From her debut album, Once Upon A Passion.

Bella Boo has shared the music video for ‘Stars’, the song off her recently released debut album, Once Upon A Passion.

Like ‘Stars’, the video is deeply meditative, set against a backdrop of stars. In the foreground, dancer and choreographer Lisa Janbell can be seen in near silhouette form performing deliberate yet fluid movements in her studio. Speaking to The FADER, Bella says she asked Janbell to make a video after coming across an Instagram story she’d posted of herself dancing to the track.

Once Upon A Passion was released last November on Studio Barnhus. Bella previously wrote that she made the album this summer during an “intense” creative period, during which she was unceremoniously evicted from her studio.

