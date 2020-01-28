Veteran sound artist Akio Suzuki recreates a conceptual sound sculpture

To mark the 40th anniversary of his landmark 1980 recording Analapos.

Veteran sound artist Akio Suzuki returns to Room40 with Analapos, a recording of a 1979 piece entitled ‘New Sense Of Hearing’ performed at the Nagoya American Centre.

The improvised performance saw Suzuki using his voice, turntables, a glass harmonica and his self-designed instrument, the ‘Analapos’. The 40th anniversary edition has been completely remastered by Lawrence English and is accompanied with a booklet that includes a long form interview with Akio Suzuki conducted by sound artist and collaborator Aki Onda, as well as extensive photographic documentation of the creation of the Analapos.

English has also curated a retrospective exhibition of the sound artist’s works at The Substation gallery in Melbourne. Running from January 30 to March 5, the exhibition will feature work from across Suzuki’s career, including his duet work with Aki Onda. Tickets for the opening performance are available now.

Analapos arrives on February 21 and is available to pre-order now. Check out the cover art and tracklist below.

Tracklist:

01. ‘Poetry Of Sound’

02. ‘Ananlapos’

