Electric Indigo captures the sonic properties of metal in new LP, Ferrum

Exploring “the spectral richness of iron”.

Female:Pressure founder Electric Indigo, aka Susanne Kirchmayr, is releasing new album, Ferrum, this March via Editions Mego.

Kirchmayr digitally transformed recordings of metallic objects for Ferrum, creating claustrophobic grinding sounds, skittering interference and unnerving chimes from minute vibrations and oscillations in the material.

Kirchmayr founded Female:Pressure in 1998 – an international platform for female, transgender and non-binary DJs, producers, artists and writers working in the field of electronic music.

Ferrum follows Kirchmayr’s debut 511593 LP – one of our favourite albums of 2018.

Head here for more info in advance of its March 13 release, and check out the artwork and tracklist below.

Tracklist:



01. ‘Ferrum 1_2’

02. ‘Ferrum 3’

03. ‘Ferrum 4’

04. ‘Ferrum 5’

05. ‘Ferrum 6’

06. ‘Ferrum 7’

07. ‘Ferrum 8’

