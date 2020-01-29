News I By I 29.01.20

UK DJ Alex T dies aged 25

Alex T

Photo via: Facebook

Friends and supporters from across the electronic music community have paid tribute to the beloved selector.

Leeds-based DJ Alex Theodossiadis passed away yesterday (Tuesday, January 28) following a short illness.

Theodossiadis was a Rinse FM resident and worked at Tribe Records, one of the UK’s most highly-regarded record shops and an essential part of Leeds’ electronic music scene. He also ran On Rotation, a party at Wire club. In 2017 he was included in Dimensions Festival’s DJ directory.

He was well-known as a dedicated and passionate member of the electronic music community and was beloved by many. Read tributes from Mor Elian, Courtesy, Saoirse, Paul Woolford, Call Super, Minor Science and many more below.

Bruce will dedicate tonight’s instalment of his Get Loose! radio show to Alex. Tune in at 21:00 GMT at Noods Radio.

View this post on Instagram

Absolutely heartbroken to say goodbye to this wonderful man, Alex Theodossiadis Literally everyone that knew him loved him. He always made the time, went out of his way to support mates. On call 24/7 if you needed him, whether you were a familiar face or a first time contact. Always about, always in the thick of it, ready to catch a flight or a train to be involved. Put every bit of his energy and money back into the right places. A friend to all. You’d need another 1000000 tries to get the combination of warmth, wisdom, wit, fairness and eagerness Alex had. He was the sunny optimist everyone wished they could be: genuinely the best of people I don’t think I’d heard a single bad thing about him, from when we first met in 2013 up until his passing. And if you’d told me, I don’t think I would have believed it anyway Alex had a first gig at Fabric in two weeks, and a tour of the US he’d been working toward for years — then his whole life ahead of him. He even tried to get a doctor’s sign off to DJ a gig in Leeds this last Friday, as he didn’t want to let anyone down (typical). Was talking publicly about just needing to shake the flu then he’d be back at it. The cruelty of this is breathtaking A cornerstone of our little world and just the loveliest guy. IDing machine, wafter supreme, an invincible force for good. The void he leaves is incalculable. Thinking of Seb & the rest of his family first and foremost today. We’re all so, so sorry 💔

A post shared by “Gabriel Szatan” (@gabrielszatan) on

View this post on Instagram

My sweet friend Alex. The void you left will be hard to fill. we became friends quickly, and I appreciate all the love and support you shown me. You future was so big and bright, I really just don’t get this. Why you? I’m happy i got the chance to say goodbye yesterday. Alex used to send me 3 page emails with all the latest arrivals at @triberecordsleeds and I would go thru them and make an order. He would also send me texts with “I think you would love this one” and I always did. I was looking fwd to spending more time with him, this story was supposed to go so differently… So I’m sharing with you all some selfies and videos he sent me throughout our friendship plus a couple I took of him so you will get his spirit, including a video from his opening set at @dimensionsfestival which I came early to check out before mine. Being at Dimensions will never be the same. 🙁 One of the best and the realest and a sick dj that influenced and inspired my djing and my journey forever. RIP. Ps- I’ll never play an exquisite corpse record again without thinking of you !!

A post shared by Mor 👽 (@morelian) on

https://www.instagram.com/p/B75pqNvhSYF/
View this post on Instagram

This photo is from the page of our mucker @gabrielszatan The last time I properly sat down with Alex we had lunch at @salvosleeds in Leeds and I relentlessly quizzed him about all his opinions on everything from the most inquisitive DJs, to the sharpest producers, to how he was going to change the story of Leeds’ nightlife with his label plans. I loved his energy and I especially loved his desire to make a difference. In the short period of time we knew each other, I felt his influence on the record buyers of Leeds, his work in the shop had ripples of influence globally which was why all our peers went in there. I knew Alex was going to make huge waves and I guess we are all seeing and feeling that he already had done so. What an inspiration. We love you brother. ❤️

A post shared by Paul Woolford (@s_p_e_c_i_a_l_r_e_q_u_e_s_t) on

View this post on Instagram

Last night we lit a candle for a dear pal who left us horribly early. We know how short life is for the most of us, but for some it’s snubbed to what feels like a cruel stump, extinguished senselessly just as the sparks begin to fly. Alex knew so much about the things he loved for someone so young, and reflecting on the few serious conversations we had he had a gentle intuitive wisdom that struck you as though you were learning from someone well beyond his 25 years. In one of those chats he despaired at the hand wringing so often displayed online, he seemed too gentle a soul for much of the day to day cut and thrust of it. His element seemed to be at Tribe, or behind a mixer somewhere, or pounding the streets yakking away. A lynchpin in our community already, a guide to so many and friends to even more. Rest easy young man, it will take a long time to comprehend your absence.

A post shared by Call Super ~ Ondo Fudd (@call_super) on

https://www.instagram.com/p/B75PahJAn5z/
https://twitter.com/vynehall/status/1222504104561455104
