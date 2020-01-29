UK DJ Alex T dies aged 25

Friends and supporters from across the electronic music community have paid tribute to the beloved selector.
Leeds-based DJ Alex Theodossiadis passed away yesterday (Tuesday, January 28) following a short illness.
Theodossiadis was a Rinse FM resident and worked at Tribe Records, one of the UK’s most highly-regarded record shops and an essential part of Leeds’ electronic music scene. He also ran On Rotation, a party at Wire club. In 2017 he was included in Dimensions Festival’s DJ directory.
He was well-known as a dedicated and passionate member of the electronic music community and was beloved by many. Read tributes from Mor Elian, Courtesy, Saoirse, Paul Woolford, Call Super, Minor Science and many more below.
Bruce will dedicate tonight’s instalment of his Get Loose! radio show to Alex. Tune in at 21:00 GMT at Noods Radio.