UK DJ Alex T dies aged 25

Friends and supporters from across the electronic music community have paid tribute to the beloved selector.

Leeds-based DJ Alex Theodossiadis passed away yesterday (Tuesday, January 28) following a short illness.

Theodossiadis was a Rinse FM resident and worked at Tribe Records, one of the UK’s most highly-regarded record shops and an essential part of Leeds’ electronic music scene. He also ran On Rotation, a party at Wire club. In 2017 he was included in Dimensions Festival’s DJ directory.

He was well-known as a dedicated and passionate member of the electronic music community and was beloved by many. Read tributes from Mor Elian, Courtesy, Saoirse, Paul Woolford, Call Super, Minor Science and many more below.

Bruce will dedicate tonight’s instalment of his Get Loose! radio show to Alex. Tune in at 21:00 GMT at Noods Radio.

The day Mark passed and the day my Uncle Peter passed was the same day, and now Alex, and this is the only thing that sounds anywhere remotely close to the emotionhttps://t.co/wfxCQwdHSn — Paul Woolford (@PaulWoolford) January 29, 2020

I often ran into Alex T when I was in his part of the world. an unbelievably warm and enthusiastic person who clearly loved the music so much. can't imagine what family and friends are going through right now. sending love to everyone. — minor science (@MinorScience) January 29, 2020

Alex’s energy and passion for this music was inspiring. If he was backing a release at Tribe which we didn’t have i’d always make sure to check it. He really got what a record shop can be and we felt a strong kinship with him here at IH. Thoughts are with his family & friends xx — Chris Farrell (@Chris_Farrell_) January 29, 2020

Alex T: so talented and positive. such a surreal tragedy, such a huge loss. i will try to take forward with me some small emulation of his inspiring energy and excitement for life and music. my thoughts are with everyone grieving <3 pic.twitter.com/Zu7q3KmHcE — iona (@chaos_fm) January 29, 2020

💔so fucking unfair and heartbreaking💔rip you kind, sweet soul — r.terenzi (@rozaterenzi) January 29, 2020

Heartbreaking. Sweetheart alex :( — Eclair Fifi MP (@eclairfifi) January 29, 2020

so upset to hear about alex. such a sweet character and amazing energy. thinking of his closest today, so unfair xx — Finn (@FinnMcCorry) January 29, 2020

I can't believe this, I am crying. Why does it have to be like this?

RIP Alex Theodossiadis, one of the most cheerful, positive, shining persons I've ever met. — Anastasia Kristensen (@anakristensen) January 29, 2020

We’ve all lost our most beautiful village idiot

Love you — 96 Back (@96Back1) January 29, 2020

Crazy to here the news about Alex T, I only just spoke to him last week. We were meant to play at wire club Leeds this Saturday. My heart goes out to his friends and family 💗💗💗 — tay-otic energy (@urulu_music) January 28, 2020

still coming to terms with loosing one of the kindest, sweetest souls. my heart feels as though it's broken into tiny pieces. i already miss you so much alex ❤️ — DJ Moxie (@DJMoxie) January 29, 2020

