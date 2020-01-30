Alessandro Cortini & Daniel Avery join forces on Illusion Of Time

Directors Sam Davis and Tom Andrew have shared the video for the album’s title track.

Alessandro Cortini has teamed up with UK techno producer Daniel Avery on a new full-length project.

Illusion Of Time began as a collaborative experiment between the two artists before they had met in person, but was completed while they were both touring with Nine Inch Nails in 2018. “Some of the tracks were borne simply out of a tiny synth part, or a bit of tape hiss that we had recorded”, explains Avery. “And that approach taught me a lot. It’s a record that’s been worked on hard, but not laboured over.”

“I was a big fan of Daniel’s, and his work always spoke to me in a certain way’’, says Cortini. “Then, when we started working together, it just clicked. It’s very hard to explain, but I can always hear the love in his work, and that is true on this record.”

Directors Sam Davis and Tom Andrew, who previously worked on the video for Avery’s track ‘Glass’, have shared the video for the album’s title track. “We were keen to capture a visual representation of the tempo and atmospheric emotion of the track and make a video exploring the notion of collaboration.”, they said. “A super-motion approach allowed us to explore details of motion shared between two people, in tactile actions of aiding and supporting.”

Illusion Of Time arrives on March 27 via Phantasy/Mute and is available to pre-order now. Check out the album artwork and tracklist below.

Tracklist:

01. ‘Sun’

02. ‘Illusion of Time’

03. ‘CC Pad’

04. ‘Space Channel’

05. ‘Inside The Ruins’

06. ‘At First Sight’

07. ‘Interrupted By The Cloud of Light’

08. ‘Enter Exit’

09. ‘Water’

10. ‘Stills’

Watch next: Alessandro Cortini – In The Studio