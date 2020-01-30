Ghostpoet gets Lynchian in uncanny ‘Concrete Pony’ video

From upcoming album I Grow Tired But Dare Not Fall Asleep.

UK vocalist and producer Ghostpoet has announced his latest album for Play It Again Sam with what the label describes as “surreal, foreboding and beautifully cinematic” video for lead track ‘Concrete Pony’.

Directed by Thomas James, the visual stars Ghostpoet coming into contact with contortionist, aerialist and dancer Lydia Norman who writhes into being out of a sentient ooze.

I Grow Tired But Dare Not Fall Asleep follows 2017’s Dark Days + Canapés and arrives May 1. Pre-order it here.

