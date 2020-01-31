Watch Les Amazones d’Afrique’s Kandy Guira singing in Real World Studios

We caught up with Kandy Guira at Real World Studios ahead of the live launch of Les Amazones d’Afrique’s new album, Amazones Power.

Les Amazones d’Afrique are a pan-African, all-woman collective made up of key voices from established and newer generations of talent from across Africa and the diaspora. Founded in Bamako, Mali, in 2014 by Mamani Keïta, Oumou Sangaré and Mariam Doumbia (of Amadou & Mariam fame), the group has since expanded to include members from Benin, Gabon, Nigeria, Guinea, France, Algeria and the Ivory Coast.

For the release of their new album, Amazones Power, the collective performed in a special live session at London’s Jazz Cafe. Before the show, we caught up with singer Kandy Guira at Peter Gabriel’s legendary Real World Studios.

Stay tuned for more coverage of Les Amazones d’Afrique. Amazones Power is out now.

