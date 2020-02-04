Queer techno rave INFERNO brought porn and performance art to the ICA

Check out photos from the all-night showcase of performance art, queer porn screenings and techno.

To mark five years of operation London-based queer club collective INFERNO took over the theatre, bar and cinema at the ICA for an all-night extravaganza of porn and performance art.

Artists marum, Proteus, Samantha Togni and INFERNO founders Lewis G. Burton and Venice Calypso performed, presenting a potent concoction of techno and performance art. The night also featured new artworks from Nick Finegan, Sweatmother and Karl Murphy, as well as queer porn screenings curated by Lidia Ravviso and Olivia Carr-Archer as part of UNCENSORED Festival.

Check out some photos from the night, courtesy of Anne Tetzlaff, below.

