News I By I 10.02.20

Ghostly announces new Jacaszek album, Music For Film

Photograph via: press

On the LP, the Polish composer merges his identities as solo artist and film scorer.

Jacaszek will release a new album on Ghostly International next month.

Music For Film marks the Polish composer’s third album for the label, following 2011’s Glimmer and 2017’s Kwiaty. Jacaszek’s latest sees him at the “intersection of his identities as a solo artist and a film score artist,” according to the official website.

Among the LP’s ten tracks are compositions originating from the 2019 documentary He Dreams of Giants, the 2008 project Golgota wrocławska and the 2017 film November. “I didn’t write to particular scenes,” Jacaszek says of the latter. “[Director Rainer Sarnet] asked me to create a bunch of pieces for a dark fairytale-like movie about love in old Estonian pagan times — full of dark magic, strange beliefs, poverty, grit, and natural beauty.”

Alongside the news, Ghostly has shared album track ‘The Zone.’

Music For Film will be released on March 27. Find the artwork and tracklist below.

Tracklist:

01. ’49’
02. ‘The Iron Bridge’
03. ‘November Early’
04. ‘Twelve Years’
05. ‘Dance’
06. ‘Christ Blood Theme’
07. ‘Liina’
08. ‘Encounter Me in The Orchard’
09. ‘November Late’
10. ‘The Zone’

Read nextThe Haxan Cloak on the intricate score and sound design of Midsommar

Tags:

More from News

Latest Stories

Latest

Share Tweet
+

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

The Vinyl Factory Group, trading as: The Vinyl Factory, Vinyl Factory Manufacturing, Phonica Records, FACT Magazine, FACT TV, Spaces Magazine, Vinyl Space, and The Store X, uses cookies and similar technologies to give you a better experience, enabling things like:

- basic site functions
- ensuring secure, safe transactions
- secure account login
- remembering account, browser, and regional preferences
- remembering privacy and security settings
- analyzing site traffic and usage
- personalized search, content, and recommendations
- helping us understand the audience
- showing relevant, targeted ads on and off our web properties

Detailed information can be found on our Privacy Policy page.

Privacy Policy

Required
You read and agreed to our Privacy Policy.

Required Cookies & Technologies

Some of the technologies we use are necessary for critical functions like security and site integrity, account authentication, security and privacy preferences, internal site usage and maintenance data, and to make the site work correctly for browsing and transactions.

Cookies Used

Required
gdpr, woocommerce_cart_hash, woocommerce_items_in_cart, _wp_wocommerce_session, sucuri_cloudproxy_uuid_*

Site Customisation

Cookies and similar technologies are used to improve your experience, to do things like:

- remember your login, general, and regional preferences
- personalize content, search, recommendations, and offers

Without these technologies, things like personalised recommendations, your account preferences, or localisation may not work correctly.

Cookies Used

wp-settings-*

Personalised Advertising

These technologies are used for things like:

- personalised ads
- to limit how many times you see an ad
- to understand usage via Google Analytics
- to understand how you got to our web properties
- to ensure that we understand the audience and can provide relevant ads

We do this with social media, marketing, and analytics partners (who may have their own information they’ve collected). Saying no will not stop you from seeing our ads, but it may make them less relevant or more repetitive.

Cookies Used

_ga, _gid, gat,_gads,_fbp