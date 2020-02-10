Revenge is a dish best served fiery hot in Kamaiyah’s ‘Set It Up’ video

Cheaters aren’t safe in the Trina-featuring single and visual.

Bay Area rapper Kamaiyah has shared a new single, ‘Set It Up’.

The single and its accompanying video, which both feature Miami veteran Trina, take aim at cheating partners as the pair lists ways to get payback for being egregiously disrespected, including running up said offender’s credit and destroying his car. Through a group of women armed with bats and rage, those actions are carried out to glass-shattering and fiery effect.

‘Set It Up’ is the first single from Kamaiyah’s forthcoming mixtape Got It Made, which is set for release on February 21. It’s her first project since 2017’s Before I Wake. View the cover art and tracklist below.

Tracklist:



01. ‘Intro’

02. ‘Pressure’

03. ‘Get Ratchet’ [Feat. J. Espinosa]

04. ‘Still I Am’

05. ‘1-800-IM-Horny’

06. ‘Digits’ [Feat. Capolow]

07. ‘Set It Up’ [Feat. Trina]

08. ‘Mood Swings’

09. ‘Whatever Whenever’

10. ‘Toes High’

Read next: The Rap Round-up – Best of 2019