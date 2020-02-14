News I by I 14.02.20

Watch an archival video from Chicago house trio LITIA=LOE via Séance Centre & Smiling C’s new Mixed Signals label

The label’s first three releases highlight what they describe as fearless Paradise Garage disco (Eros), New Jack Swing mixed with R&B (Harold Lucious) and existential house (LITIA=LOE).

Séance Centre and Smiling C have launched a new reissue label, Mixed Signals.

The joint venture will focus on (re)circulating “vernacular sounds, often discovered on tiny vanity pressings, or unreleased archival recordings” from overlooked voices in dance music.

On March 27, the label will mint their roster with three 12″ records: New Jersey disco group Eros’ Go For It! (iteratively released across the ’70s and ’80s), NYC R&B experimentalist Harold Lucious’ Reconnected, which compiles tracks from his 1990 release Connections and Chicago house trio LITIA=LOE’s 1989 “existential new wave house unclassic” Each Dawn Every Dawn, which will be co-released by Mixed Signals and Left Ear Records.

Head here to pre-order the records and to read the label’s extensive notes about each.

