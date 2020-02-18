Isabella Lovestory wanders the city of love in video for Chicken’s ‘JETAIME’ remix

‘Jetaime’ can be found on her 2018 album Juguete.

Isabella Lovestory has shared a video for New York producer Chicken’s remix of her track ‘Jetaime’.

The handheld video was shot by Halcyon Veil affiliate Cecilia and edited by Lovestory, who provided some more insights about the remix and footage in a recent Instagram post.

Last year, Chicken produced Lovestory’s self-released Humo EP. Watch the Pepi Ginsberg-directed video for Humo’s title track here.

‘JETAIME’ is out now.

