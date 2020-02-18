Jon Rafman: The Ride Never Ends will feature an original VR work created specifically for the museum.

Canadian artist and Oneohtrix Point Never collaborator Jon Rafman will take over Washington, DC’s Hirshhorn Museum and Sculpture Garden next autumn with a new show, Jon Rafman: The Ride Never Ends.

The Art Newspaper reports that the artist’s largest solo show to date will feature Nine Eyes of Google Street View, an ongoing work in which Rafman curates images pulled from Google Street View, and Dream Journal 2016-2019, a surreal installation series of CG animations inspired by the artist’s dreams and featuring music from OPN and James Ferraro.

Rafman will also create an entirely new virtual reality work for the museum. Keep an eye on the Hirshhorn Museum website for more details in the coming months.

