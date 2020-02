Keep an eye on the rolling text at the bottom of the screen.

Wolf Eyes have provided a tormented soundtrack to French fashion house Balenciaga’s Summer 2020 campaign video.

Broadcasting live from Uncanny Valley, the video was made by American artist Will Benedict, who is currently based in Paris.

Balenciaga presented their Summer 2020 runway show in September 2019 alongside a soundtrack by BFRND.

