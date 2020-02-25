Kelly Lee Owens samples the sounds of glacial ice melting on ‘Melt!’

Taken from her forthcoming album, Inner Song.

Welsh producer and vocalist Kelly Lee Owens takes aim at the climate crisis on ‘Melt!’, the first track from her forthcoming second album, Inner Song.

Weaving samples of ice skating and glacial ice melting into an uptempo techno earworm and pairing the track with rapidly shifting visuals from filmmaker Laneya Billingsley, Owens matches the track’s exclamatory title with a tangible sense of urgency.

“I wanted to create something that sounded hard but with organic samples”, she explains. “I felt those were great representations of what’s happening in the world, that every moment you’re breathing and sleeping, this is ​taking place.”

Inner Song arrives on May 1 via Smalltown Supersound and is available to pre-order now. Check out the album artwork and tracklist below.

Tracklist:

01. ‘Arpeggi’

02. ‘On’

03. ‘Melt!’

04. ‘Re-Wild’

05. ‘Jeanette’

06. ‘L.I.N.E.’

07. ‘Corner Of My Sky’

08. ‘Night’

09. ‘Flow’

10. ‘Wake-Up’

