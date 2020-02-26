Baronhawk Poitier’s ‘Temperado Tornado’ video is a neon showcase of joyous dance

The self-choreographed visual accompanies the first single from Poitier’s forthcoming EP of the same name, due out April 10 on Honey Soundsystem.

Washington DC-based producer Baronhawk Poitier has shared the title track and accompanying music video from his forthcoming EP, Temperado Tornado, on Honey Soundsystem.

The video, according to the YouTube description, was directed by Aron Kantor and shot on location at last year’s Honcho Campout out in the woods of Pennsylvania. Baronhawk, who is also a professional dancer, performs a self-choreographed routine among a neon-heavy background of streamers, lights and smoke in an infectious and utterly delightful display of movement.

“I’m a big anime fan and there are several official soundtracks all chocked full of jazz, disco, classical and samba from the late 70s – which all inspired ‘Temperado Tornado’,” he told Crack Magazine. “It’s a high energy, dancefloor-focused track I’ve found to work perfectly bridging organic-sounding tracks and harder elements mid-set.”

Temperado Tornado is out April 10 via Honey Soundsystem. Find the tracklist below and pre-order it here.

Tracklist:



A1. ‘Temperado Tornado’

A2. ‘Phakie Phatty’

B1. ‘Lowside Heights’

B2. ‘Gasp & Grasp’

