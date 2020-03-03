Waves, waves, of sound and sea.

Giovanni Muzio explores the bewitching relationship between waves and the moon in this new media landscape video for CAO’s ‘Su Venida A Ser’.

The track can be found on her Club Chai debut Flesh Luminescence, a record inspired by migration and metamorphosis that, in the label’s words, explores “the phantasmagoria of nativeness through narratives of belonging, the debris of what is deemed to be “natural” and the ritual/ shamanic consecration of places.”

CAO is Peruvian electronic producer and music composer Constanza Bizraelli. Flesh Luminescence is her follow up to 2016’s Marginal Virgin for Opal Tapes.

