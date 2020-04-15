A teaser for his forthcoming project, Starz.

Yung Lean is gearing up for the release of his next project, Starz.

Releasing his first track of 2020, ‘Boylife in EU’, back in February, Lean has followed up with a self-directed visual for two new tracks, ‘Violence’ and ‘Pikachu’, each produced by Sad Boys stalwart Whitearmor.

Filmed in an abandoned shopping mall, co-director Marcus Söderlund captures the Swedish artist exploring the strangely beautiful ruins of the building.

The video arrives following Yung Lean’s recent quarantine concert, which he live streamed from the back of a truck in Stockholm’s Frihamnen harbor.

‘Violence’ is out now.

