A nostalgic visual for the final single from his forthcoming album, græ.

Moses Sumney takes an idyllic cycle ride around sunny streets in the video for his new track ‘Bless Me (before you go)’.

‘Bless Me’ is the final single to be released from his forthcoming double album græ, following videos for ‘Virile’, ‘Conveyor’ and ‘Cut Me’.

The second part of græ arrives this Friday, May 15 and is available to pre-order now.

