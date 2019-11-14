Moses Sumney announces new double album, græ

Watch the video for a new track, ‘Virile’, now.

Moses Sumney returns with an expansive new double album. According to Jagjaguwar, græ is “a conceptual patchwork about greyness” and will be released in two parts, which will be released in February, 2020 and May, 2020 respectively.

Today Sumney has shared the first single from the album, ‘Virile’, which is accompanied with a striking video created by the artist in his directorial debut – watch it now.

The double album follows his excellent 2017 debut Aromanticism and his equally excellent EP, Black In Deep Red, 2014, which was released last year.

Both parts of græ will be available from May 15, via JagJaguwar and are available to pre-order now. Check out the album artwork and tracklist below.

Tracklist:

Part One:

01. ‘Insula’

02. ‘Cut Me’

03. ‘In Bloom’

04. ‘Virile’

05. ‘Conveyor’

06. ‘boxes’

07. ‘Gagarin’

08. ‘jill/jack’

09. ‘Colouour’

10. ‘also also also and and and’

11. ‘Neither/Nor’

12. ‘Polly’

Part Two:

13. ‘Two Dogs’

14. ‘Bystanders’

15. ‘Me in 20 Years’

16. ‘Keeps Me Alive’

17. ‘Lucky Me’

18. ‘and so I come to isolation’

19. ‘Bless Me’

20. ‘before you go’

