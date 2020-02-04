Watch Moses Sumney perform ‘Conveyor’ at the Moog Sound Lab

More Mo(og)ses.

Ahead of the release of double album græ on Jagjaguwar, North Carolina-based Moses Sumney has shared the project’s latest single ‘Conveyor’ as a filmed studio rendition recorded at Asheville’s Moog Sound Lab.

For this full band version of the track, Sumney is accompanied by Zach Cooper on bass, Mike Haldeman on guitar, Darian Thomas on violin, and Ian Chang on drums and sensory percussion with his own vocoded vocals adding a site-specific flourish.

The visual release follows his self-directed video for ‘Virile’ and an experimental lyric video for Oneohtrix Point Never co-produced track ‘Me in 20 Years’, made by Josh Finck.

græ will be released in two parts with the first due out later this month. Part two arrives May 15, pre-order it here.

