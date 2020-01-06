News I By I 06.01.20

Moses Sumney shares new song, ‘Me in 20 Years’

Press photo by: Eric Gyamfi

Co-produced by Daniel Lopatin, aka Oneohtrix Point Never.

Moses Sumney has shared a new single from his forthcoming double album, græ.

‘Me in 20 Years’, which was co-produced by Sumney alongside Daniel Lopatin (aka Oneohtrix Point Never) and Matt Otto, is minimal and delicate in nature with the emotional force of a gut punch. It comes with an equally heartstring-tugging video — watch it now.

‘Me in 20 Years’ is Sumney’s first single in 2020 and the third single from græ, following ‘Virile’ and ‘Polly’. The album, according to his label Jagjaguwar, is described as a “conceptual patchwork about greyness.” It follows his 2017 debut Aromanticism and 2018’s Black In Deep Red, 2014 EP.

græ will be released via Jagjaguwar in two parts: the first is out digitally next month, and the second part (plus the physical release) arrives on May 15. Pre-order it here.

Read next: Moses Sumney cannot be defined

