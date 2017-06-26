Arturia adds new polyrhythm and scene modes to BeatStep Pro sequencer

The latest firmware update makes Arturia’s sequencer even more powerful.

Arturia has upgraded its popular BeatStep Pro sequencer with a host of new features, including polyrhythm and scene mode as well as better compatibility with Korg’s Volca synths.

The sequencer’s latest firmware update adds a new clock format, which now synchronizes with the Volcas’ built-in sequencers. It’s also possible to customize the MIDI channel for each track of the drum sequencer independently, allowing you to control several instruments at once.

Version 2.0 of the BeatStep Pro firmware adds lots of other improvements, including a new polyrhythm mode, a new drum roll/arpeggio function for the touch strip and an octave randomizer.

The new scene mode should make the sequencer more attractive to live performers. It’s capable of storing up to 16 scenes in each of the BeatStep Pro’s 16 projects, which can store up to 16 patterns each.

The new firmware is free to download from the Arturia website. The BeatStep Pro sequencer itself is available now and costs around $250/£210 – check it out in the video below.

