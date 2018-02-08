The Mike Dean Moog DFAM Jam

The legendary producer shows us how it’s done.

Mike Dean knows his way around a beat. The Houston native has been is a veteran hip-hop producer, who’s worked with not just with the likes of Kanye West, Jay-Z and Travis Scott, but who has a long CV teeming with legends like Scarface, UGK and E-40, among other.

After Moog invited us to their synth shangri-la, House of Electronicus, to see their new semi-modular analog percussion synth Drummer From Another Mother, we got to see Dean take the DFAM for a spin in his own studio where he showed off the rest of his hardware collection and showed us exactly what happens when you get him on the keys.

Watch next: Take a video tour of Moog’s synth-filled LA bungalow, the House of Electronicus