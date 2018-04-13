Moor Mother, Yves Tumor, Shirley Collins, The Ex and more to play Supersonic 2018

By , Apr 13 2018

Birmingham’s leading festival of experimental music and arts.

Yves Tumor, Shirley Collins, The Ex and more artists are set to play Supersonic 2018.

Legendary accordionist Mario Batkovic, Wolves in the Throne Room and Gazelle Twin have also been announced for the three-day Birmingham festival, with guest curator Robert Aiki Aubrey booking a handful of acts that includes FACT favorite Moor Mother.

Talks, discussions, workshops, screenings and exhibitions are also planned for the weekend, which takes place in Digbeth, Birmingham on June 22-24. Pick up tickets from the Supersonic site.

Listen next: FACT mix 593: Moor Mother

Tags:

Ads & Related Stories

Tinashe releases her long-awaited sophomore album Joyride

Apr 13 2018

Tinashe releases her long-awaited sophomore album Joyride
Hear Florentino’s Fragmentos EP featuring Bad Gyal and Ms. Nina

Apr 13 2018

Hear Florentino's Fragmentos EP featuring Bad Gyal and Ms. Nina

Advertisement

Want to advertise here? Click here

Latest Stories

Latest Stories

Share Tweet
+