Birmingham’s leading festival of experimental music and arts.

Yves Tumor, Shirley Collins, The Ex and more artists are set to play Supersonic 2018.

Legendary accordionist Mario Batkovic, Wolves in the Throne Room and Gazelle Twin have also been announced for the three-day Birmingham festival, with guest curator Robert Aiki Aubrey booking a handful of acts that includes FACT favorite Moor Mother.

Talks, discussions, workshops, screenings and exhibitions are also planned for the weekend, which takes place in Digbeth, Birmingham on June 22-24. Pick up tickets from the Supersonic site.

