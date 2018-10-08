Moog shares first footage of flagship Moog One polysynth

Ryuichi Sakamoto and Suzanne Ciani demonstrate Moog’s stunning new instrument.

Moog’s first polysynth in over three decades is going to be expensive, yes, but that doesn’t mean we can’t dream.

Today (October 8), Moog shared the first footage of the $5,999/$7,999 synthesizer in a short film featuring Suzanne Ciani, Ryuichi Sakamoto, Dev Hynes, Lonnie Smith, Robert Glasper, Paris Strother, Mike Dean, Mark Ronson and Jeff Bhasker.

The analog Moog One comes in two flavors – eight-voice and 16-voice. Each voice is made up of three VCOs, and two independent analog filters, while an extensive set of onboard effects allow for what Moog describes as “deeply layered, evolving soundscapes”.

Moog also relaunched its website today with an ongoing livestream that will show the production process at the Moog Factory in Asheville, NC every day during business hours. The new site also has a live chat function that allows the public to converse with all types of Moog staff, from engineers to retail.

In a press release, Moog says that these new functions are an extension of company founder Bob Moog’s philosophy, which was to build tools for artists to achieve their creative vision – something that Moog believes it can do better with their input. Watch the livestream below.

Moog is also holding a Reddit AMA at 11am EST / 8am PST today with Moog Product Design Engineer Amos Gaynes, where anyone will have the chance to ask questions on the new Moog One.

The Moog One is one of several new products from Moog this year, including a percussion synth called Drummer From Another Mother, a semi-modular synth, Grandmother, and an iOS version of its classic Model D instrument.

Last year, FACT visited the Moog factory to find out how the company’s much-loved synthesizers are made – read the feature here, and watch Mike Dean jamming on Moog’s recent DFAM synth below.

Find out more about the Moog One at the Moog website.

