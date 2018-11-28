Overmono round off 2018 with a new 12″ on Whities

Nic Tasker’s label taps Tessela and Truss for its final release of the year.
Overmono, AKA brothers Tessela and Truss, will release a new 12″ next month on Nic Tasker’s label Whities.
Whities 019 features three rave-inflected tracks and comes housed “in a sticker-fastened sleeve, featuring notes that nod to Overmono’s early introduction to rave in the Welsh countryside.”
Earlier this year, Overmono released the breakbeat and jungle-referencing Raft Living EP on their own label Poly Kicks.
Whities 019 drops on 12″ vinyl on December 7 and is available to download now. See below for the cover art and tracklist, and re-visit the duo’s killer mix for FACT.
Tracklist:
01. ‘iii’s Front’
02. ‘Quadraluv’
03. ‘Yell0w_Tail’
Read next: Deep Inside – November 2018’s must-hear house and techno playlist