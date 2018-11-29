The Barcelona festival has unveiled the first names for its 2019 edition.

A$AP Rocky, Bad Gyal and Skepta are among the artist confirmed for Sónar Festival 2019, which takes place on July 18 – 20, 2019 in Barcelona.

The lineup also features appearances from Amelie Lens, Disclosure and Dixon, live audio-visual performances from Actress + Young Paint, Murlo and Deena Abdelwahed, as well as FACT favourites Lotic and Slikback.

Additional highlights include a set from Artwork, a six-hour session from Floating Points and a performance from rising UK artist Octavian.

Tickets for the 2019 edition of Sónar Festival are available now. See below for a full list of confirmed acts.

Sónar 2019 lineup:

A$AP Rocky

Actress + Young Paint Live AI / AV

Amelie Lens

Andy C

Artwork

Bad Gyal

Blawan & Dax J

Brat Star

Bruce Brubaker & Max Cooper: Glassforms

Catnapp

Cecilio G

Deena Abdelwahed – Khonnar Live

Disclosure DJ Set

Dixon

D’Valentina

FKJ

Floating Points (6h set)

Hibotep

KÁRYYN

Lotic: Endless Power

Mans O

Maya Jane Coles presents Nocturnal Sunshine

Murlo (Live AV)

Nicola Cruz

Octavian

Paul Kalkbrenner

Ross From Friends

Skepta

Slikback

Snakehips

