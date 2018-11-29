The Barcelona festival has unveiled the first names for its 2019 edition.
A$AP Rocky, Bad Gyal and Skepta are among the artist confirmed for Sónar Festival 2019, which takes place on July 18 – 20, 2019 in Barcelona.
The lineup also features appearances from Amelie Lens, Disclosure and Dixon, live audio-visual performances from Actress + Young Paint, Murlo and Deena Abdelwahed, as well as FACT favourites Lotic and Slikback.
Additional highlights include a set from Artwork, a six-hour session from Floating Points and a performance from rising UK artist Octavian.
Tickets for the 2019 edition of Sónar Festival are available now. See below for a full list of confirmed acts.
Sónar 2019 lineup:
A$AP Rocky
Actress + Young Paint Live AI / AV
Amelie Lens
Andy C
Artwork
Bad Gyal
Blawan & Dax J
Brat Star
Bruce Brubaker & Max Cooper: Glassforms
Catnapp
Cecilio G
Deena Abdelwahed – Khonnar Live
Disclosure DJ Set
Dixon
D’Valentina
FKJ
Floating Points (6h set)
Hibotep
KÁRYYN
Lotic: Endless Power
Mans O
Maya Jane Coles presents Nocturnal Sunshine
Murlo (Live AV)
Nicola Cruz
Octavian
Paul Kalkbrenner
Ross From Friends
Skepta
Slikback
Snakehips