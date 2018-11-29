A$AP Rocky, Bad Gyal and Skepta among first acts announced for Sónar 2019

By , Nov 29 2018

Image via: Facebook

The Barcelona festival has unveiled the first names for its 2019 edition.

A$AP Rocky, Bad Gyal and Skepta are among the artist confirmed for Sónar Festival 2019, which takes place on July 18 – 20, 2019 in Barcelona.

The lineup also features appearances from Amelie Lens, Disclosure and Dixon, live audio-visual performances from Actress + Young Paint, Murlo and Deena Abdelwahed, as well as FACT favourites Lotic and Slikback.

Additional highlights include a set from Artwork, a six-hour session from Floating Points and a performance from rising UK artist Octavian.

Tickets for the 2019 edition of Sónar Festival are available now. See below for a full list of confirmed acts.

Sónar 2019 lineup:

A$AP Rocky
Actress + Young Paint Live AI / AV
Amelie Lens
Andy C
Artwork
Bad Gyal
Blawan & Dax J
Brat Star
Bruce Brubaker & Max Cooper: Glassforms
Catnapp
Cecilio G
Deena Abdelwahed – Khonnar Live
Disclosure DJ Set
Dixon
D’Valentina
FKJ
Floating Points (6h set)
Hibotep
KÁRYYN
Lotic: Endless Power
Mans O
Maya Jane Coles presents Nocturnal Sunshine
Murlo (Live AV)
Nicola Cruz
Octavian
Paul Kalkbrenner
Ross From Friends
Skepta
Slikback
Snakehips

Read next: 25 tracks celebrating 25 years of Sónar Festival

Tags:

Ads & Related Stories

Dan Hancox’s history of grime Inner City Pressure to be adapted for television

Nov 9 2018

Dan Hancox's Inner City Pressure to be adapted for television
Wu-Tang Clan teases new documentary For The Children: Enter The Wu-Tang (36 Chambers)

Nov 8 2018

Wu-Tang Clan tease For The Children: Enter The Wu-Tang (36...

Advertisement

Want to advertise here? Click here

Latest Stories

Latest Stories

Share Tweet
+

Our privacy policy has changed - please go here to update your preferences.

Privacy Policy