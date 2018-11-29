Leon Vynehall helms the next DJ-Kicks mix

Haruomi Hosono, Ploy and Peach feature on the 26-track mix.

Leon Vynehall has compiled the next DJ-Kicks mix, due for release through !K7 on February 1, 2019.

The mix combines new tracks from artists including AFX, Etch, Ploy and NTS regular Peach alongside older material from Haruomi Hosono and Bourbonese Qualk, some of which is available for the first time digitally.

Speaking in a press release, the UK producer says he wanted to approach the track selection “more like a compilation than a stand-alone ‘mix'”. It takes in dancehall, EBM, jungle and footwork, and also includes a DJ-Kicks exclusive track by Vynehall, ‘Ducee’s Drawbar’.

Earlier this year, Vynehall released his debut album, Nothing Is Still, on Ninja Tune. Check the artwork and tracklist for Vynehall’s DJ-Kicks below, and pre-order it here on CD, 2LP and digital formats.

Tracklist:

01. Leon Vynehall – ‘Who Loved Before’

02. Kemikal – ‘Genie’

03. Tomaga – ‘Giant Bitmap’

04. De Fabriek – ‘Loopy’

05. Haruomi Hosono – ‘Rose & Beast (薔薇と野獣 )’

06. dgoHn – ‘Force To’

07. The Bygraves – ‘Set Me Free’

08. Degrees Of Freedom – ‘August Is An Angel’

09. Ellen Fullman – ‘Over And Under’

10. Bourbonese Qualk – ‘Moving Forward’

11. Shamos – ‘Nuws’

12. Genesis P. Orridge & Dave Ball – ‘Sex & The Married Frog’

13. Run Dust – ‘Full Slice’

14. DJ Zozi – ‘Mellow Vibe’

15. RAC – ‘Fushigi’

16. Primitive – ‘Lapis Lazuli B2’

17. Crinan – ‘Killimanjaro’

18. Ploy – ‘Pressure’

19. Leon Vynehall – ‘Ducee’s Drawbar’ (DJ-Kicks)

20. Pavilion – ‘Happy Track’

21. Peach – ‘Faxing Jupiter’

22. Etch – ‘Unsung Hero Of Irrelevance’

23. Mirage – ‘Deep Rage’

24. AFX – ‘Children Talking’

25. Jana Rush – ‘Divine’

26. Robert Haigh – ‘Music For Piano’

