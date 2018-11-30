Dan Deacon to release score for professional cycling documentary Time Trial

Nov 30 2018
Time Trial

Photograph by: Theo Anthony

The film follows the final year in the professional cycling career of Tour de France stages winner David Millar.

Dan Deacon’s score to Time Trial, a documentary that follows former Tour de France stages winner David Millar, who mounting a comeback after a doping scandal, will be released early next year.

“The film is such an immersive experience, both inside the cycling races and into David Millar’s psyche,” says Deacon. “I wanted the score to have a matching tone.”

The original soundtrack follows the producer’s score for 2017 documentary Rat Film, the inaugural release on Domino Soundtracks.

Time Trial OST will be released on limited edition vinyl via Domino Soundtracks on January 18, 2019. If you pre-order the vinyl release, you will receive a digital download of the full soundtrack now.

Check out the album artwork and tracklist, and watch the trailer for Time Trial, below.

Tracklist:

01. ‘David’s Lament’
02. ‘Better Times’
03. ‘The Peloton’
04. ‘The Melee’
05. ‘Training’
06. ‘The Breakaway’
07. ‘The Dream’
08. ‘Horns and Drums’
09. ‘Worse Times’
10. ‘Charlie I Can’t Feel My Hands’
11. ‘Finlay’s Anthem’

