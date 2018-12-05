Autechre share new track via Adult Swim Singles Program

Listen to ‘sinistrail sentinel’ now.

Autechre are the latest group to contribute a track to the 2018 Adult Swim Singles Program. ‘sinistrail sentinel’ is the 17th installment in the series, which sees the adult-orientated division of Cartoon Network releasing a track every week for a year.

The track follows the British duo’s mammoth eight-hour NTS Sessions, which originally aired as part of a month-long residency at the London radio station.

‘sinistrail sentinel’ is out now.

