Watch the new trailer for Netflix Fyre Festival documentary FYRE

Dec 10 2018

The documentary explores the “insanity and rapid unraveling” of the ill-fated festival.

Netflix has released a new trailer for FYRE, a documentary about the disastrous failure of Fyre Festival, which premieres early next year.

The documentary will explore the “insanity and rapid unraveling” of “the greatest party that never happened”. Check out the trailer below.

Earlier this year the disgraced tech entrepreneur and founder of Fyre Festival Billy Mcfarland was sentenced to six years in prison, pleading guilty to charges of money laundering and wire fraud.

FYRE arrives on Netflix on January 18.

