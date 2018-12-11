Efdemin explores utopian musical traditions on New Atlantis

Inspired by Francis Bacon’s 17th century novel of the same name.

Longtime Berghain resident Efdemin, AKA Phillip Sollmann, will release a new album next year. New Atlantis will be the producer’s first solo release on Ostgut Ton.

The project is inspired by Francis Bacon’s 17th century utopian novel of the same name and according to the label “oscillates between fast, kaleidoscopic techno, multilayered drones and acoustic instrumentation”, incorporating the sounds of Sollmann’s dancefloor-orientated productions as Efdemin and his more experimental work.

The opening track, ‘Oh, Lovely Appearance Of Death ‘, features words from Charles Wesley’s 1780 poem Funeral Hymn For A Believer, sung by ’60s California art icon William T. Wiley.

New Atlantis arrives on February 15, 2019 via Ostgut Ton – check out the tracklist below. Sollmann will curate album release parties at Berghain on February 16 and at London’s Village Underground on March 15. See below for a full list of dates and re-visit his hardware-heavy session for Against The Clock.

Tracklist:

A1. ‘Oh, Lovely Appearance Of Death’

A2. ”Good Winds’

B1. ‘New Atlantis’

C1. ‘At The Stranger’s House’

C2. ‘A Land Unknown’

C3. ‘Temple’

D1. ‘Black Sun’

D2. ‘The Sound House’

Dates:

Dec 14 – London @ Electric Brixton

Dec 15 – Barcelona @ The Loft / Razzmatazz

Dec 21 – Berlin @ Press day

Dec 21 – Berlin @ Zur Klappe

Dec 29 – Izmir @ Högre / Unten

Jan 02 – Berlin @ Berghain – Silvester Klubnacht

Jan 12 – Amsterdam @ De School

Feb 16 – Berlin @ Berghain – Album Release Party

Mar 01 – Berlin @ Berghain

Mar 02 – Essen @ Mischanlage

Mar 15 – London @ Village Underground – Album Release Party

