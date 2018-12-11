Originally published by The Vinyl Factory.

Listen to its euphoric title track ‘Hearing Voices’.

Phonica Records has released a new 12″ by North Lake called Hearing Voices.

The four-track EP opens with title tune ‘Hearing Voices’ a slow-building house number which loops around echoing ’80s synths, followed by ‘Vibing To Your Vibe’ kicking proceedings up a notch with a funked-out electro keys hook.

The witching hour ensues on the flip, with slapped-out drums shimmying around B-side stunner ‘Magic Ride’, all culminating in theremin-fuelled excitement on ‘Teenage Heartbreak’.

Hearing Voices follows the release of Justin Cudmore’s acid-hued ‘Twisted Love’ / ‘About To Burst’ 12″ in November, as well as North Lake’s Moonwalker EP on Phonica Records in 2013.

Order a copy here, listen to ‘Hearing Voices’ above and check out the track list below.

Tracklist

01. ‘Hearing Voices

02. ‘Vibing To Your Vibe

03. ‘Magic Ride

04. ‘Teenage Heartbreak

