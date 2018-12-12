Beatrice Dillon explores RVNG Intl.’s back catalog on new mixtape

The retrospective mix marks the labels 15th anniversary.

To mark their 15th anniversary, RVNG Intl. has enlisted Beatrice Dillon to dig through its back catalog of released and unreleased material to put together a retrospective mixtape.

The result, RVNG Intl. at 15: Beatrice Dillon Selects / Dissects, is a two-part mix that, according to Dillon, features “loads of cut ups, blends, edits, layered loops, audio manipulation, collaging, etc.,”, as well as moments “where the tracks just run cos they sounded great to my ears.”

Due to Dillon’s unique methodology, the mix – like the incredible offering the producer turned in for FACT earlier this year – has no tracklist. However, RVNG are streaming the entirety of Side A here, so any diggers up to the challenge can get a head start before the mixtape drops.

RVNG Intl. at 15: Beatrice Dillon Selects / Dissects arrives on December 14 via RVNG Intl. on limited edition cassette, which will be the only way of accessing a digital download of both mixes.

